BELMONT — The Robert Leroux Council 10934 of the Knights of Columbus will host an ice cream social at St. Joseph Church in Belmont on Saturday, July 14, following the 4:30 mass. Area residents and visitors are invited to come and build their own "Sunday" on Saturday.
Jordan’s ice cream will be featured. The cost is $3. The proceeds will support the programs of the Knights.
St. Joseph Church is located at 96 Main St.
