BELMONT — The Robert Leroux Council Knights of Columbus Council 10943 is hosting a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 22. Breakfast will be served following the 9:30 a.m. Mass. Tickets will be available at the door for $7, or $25 for a family of four or more. The breakfast menu will include pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausage, juice, coffee, and milk. St. Joseph is located at 96 Main St.
