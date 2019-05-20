LACONIA — The Laconia Knights of Columbus Council 428 is holding a Free Throw Contest on Tuesday May 21, at 7 p.m. at the St Andre Bessette Parish Hall gym. The contest is sponsored by Sachem Self Defense School and is open to boys and girls ages nine to 14. For more information, call Frank Abbate at 603-499-3452.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.