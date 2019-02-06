FRANKLIN — All local children ages nine to 14 are invited to participate in the 2019 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The competition will be held Sunday, Feb. 10, at 12:30 p.m. at the St. Gabriel Parish Center on Elkins Street. Registration begins at noon.
The event is free to enter. Each contestant will shoot 15 free throws. The winner will be whoever sinks the most shots. There will be six divisions for boys and girls, under nine, age nine, age 10, age 11, age 12, age 13, and age 14. The age of the contestant as of Jan. 1 will determine the division in which he or she competes.
Trophies will be awarded to first place winners, while all contestants will be recognized. Division winners age nine and over will have a chance to go on and compete at the State of New Hampshire Free Throw Championship.
This year's sponsors are the Knights of Columbus Council 11868 in Tilton, Council 12147 in Franklin, Council 7072 in Bristol and Council 10943 in Belmont. In the event of bad weather, the make up date is Feb. 17. For more information, call Mark Messier at 603-520-5548.
