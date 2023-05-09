Myles Chase of MC Cycle assists a rider at the 2022 Kiwanis Bike Rodeo. This year, Myles will be joined by Tom McCormack of The Grind Box at the Inspection Station of the 2023 Bike 'n' Board Safety Day. While Myles work the bikers, Tom will lend a hand with the boarders. This year's event will be held Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Opechee Park and Laconia Skateboard Park parking lots. (Courtesy photo)
Hunter and his mom, Tekla, enjoy some biking fun in the sun at the 2022 Kiwanis Bike Rodeo. The event returns this year with a new name and new activities for all two wheeled transportation — bikes, scooters and skateboards. The 2023 Bike 'n' Board Safety Day will be held Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Opechee Park and Laconia Skateboard Park parking lots. (Courtesy photo)
An officer with the Laconia Police Department assists a rider to ensure the proper fit of a helmet at at the 2022 Kiwanis Bike Rodeo. The event returns this year with a new name and new activities for all two wheeled transportation — bikes, scooters and skateboards. The 2023 Bike 'n' Board Safety Day will be held Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., in the Opechee Park and Laconia Skateboard Park parking lots. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
LACONIA — The annual Kiwanis Club of Laconia Bike Rodeo returns this year on Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a new name and new activities. This year’s Bike ‘n’ Board Safety Day will include skill and safety stations for bicyclists, scooter riders and skateboarders. “We see how popular and well attended our new skate park is with the children in our community. We felt strongly that including skill and safety practice opportunities for skateboarders was an important addition for this year’s event,” shared Zach Dea, co-chair for the Bike ‘n’ Board Safety Day.
Annual favorites, the Laconia Police Department will manage the Helmet Check and Bike Registration station, ensuring everyone has the right fit in time for riding season. Laconia Fire Department will share safety and first aid tips focusing on injuries that can occur while riding bikes, scooters, and skateboards. Myles Chase, owner of MC Cycle and Tom McCormack, owner of The Grind Box will be on hand to give tune-ups and show riders how to help themselves should something happen to their equipment while riding. Once bikes, boards and scooters are tuned and ready to go, participants can visit each station to practice basic skills specific to the item they are riding. Basic skills will be covered such as starts and stops, scanning, dodging and more.
Staff from Laconia School District will be volunteering at the stations, should anyone need a helping hand. The final station will allow riders to put all those skills together in one large skill station covering everything they practiced. Participants will receive a certificate of completion and have a chance to win great raffle prizes and enjoy some refreshments after all that hard work.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region will give participants a peek into the fun and games that can be had this summer with them and Lakes Region EBikes will offer demonstrations about its great outdoor fun opportunity for families.
The Bike ‘n’ Board Safety Day is open to all Lakes Region children and their families. For more information about this event and the Kiwanis Club of Laconia, visit laconiakiwanis.com.
