LACONIA — The annual Kiwanis Club of Laconia Bike Rodeo returns this year on Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a new name and new activities. This year’s Bike ‘n’ Board Safety Day will include skill and safety stations for bicyclists, scooter riders and skateboarders. “We see how popular and well attended our new skate park is with the children in our community. We felt strongly that including skill and safety practice opportunities for skateboarders was an important addition for this year’s event,” shared Zach Dea, co-chair for the Bike ‘n’ Board Safety Day.

Annual favorites, the Laconia Police Department will manage the Helmet Check and Bike Registration station, ensuring everyone has the right fit in time for riding season. Laconia Fire Department will share safety and first aid tips focusing on injuries that can occur while riding bikes, scooters, and skateboards. Myles Chase, owner of MC Cycle and Tom McCormack, owner of The Grind Box will be on hand to give tune-ups and show riders how to help themselves should something happen to their equipment while riding. Once bikes, boards and scooters are tuned and ready to go, participants can visit each station to practice basic skills specific to the item they are riding. Basic skills will be covered such as starts and stops, scanning, dodging and more.

