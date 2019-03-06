LACONIA — In a first of its kind, the New Hampshire Humane Society is hosting a Kitten Shower, Saturday, March 9, from noon to 3 p.m.
Each spring, the humane society becomes inundated with kittens, some that are too young or sick to be adopted right away. These kittens go into the foster program until they are ready to be adopted.
Anyone interested in fostering kittens is encouraged to stop by. Staff will be discussing the need for more foster homes, the benefits to the kittens, and how community members can help care for the kittens. There will also be food and refreshments.
To view the Kitten Shower wish list, visit www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/W5GXJM0BQIC5/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_4?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist.
For more information, visit www.nhhumane.org/events, or call 603-524-3252.
New Hampshire Humane Society is located at 1305 Meredith Center Road.
