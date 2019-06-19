GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a workshop through Sciensational Workshops for Kids for ages seven to 12, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Aug. 12-13. For kids interested in becoming an architect or an electronics scientist, this workshop combines everything into one. All creations will be taken home. Registration is taking place at the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office and forms are also available by visiting www.gilfordrec.com. The cost is $140.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
