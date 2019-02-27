GILFORD — The Belknap County Sportsmen's Association will be holding its annual, free Kids Ice Fishing Derby on March 3, at Lily Pond. The derby starts at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. Bait, tip-ups, hot chocolate and hot coffee will be available at the pond. Lessons provided for first-timer participants. No registration is required. At noon, the group will hold the awards ceremony in the club house, with trophies for the largest fish caught. Hot dogs, chips, and milk will be served for the participants.
