Kids fishing derby

The American Legion, S.A.L., and Ladies Auxiliary Post 1, Laconia, held an ice fishing derby for kids ages 4 to 12 on Foote Pond located on Rollercoaster Road on Saturday, March 5. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The American Legion, S.A.L., and Ladies Auxiliary Post 1, Laconia, held an ice fishing derby for kids ages 4 to 12 on Foote Pond located on Rollercoaster Road on Saturday, March 5. It was ideal weather for ice fishing and everyone in attendance had a wonderful day, even though the fish were hard to come by. There was plenty of food on the grill and prizes for the kids. The American Legion and Ladies Auxilieary thank the land owner Mike Foote for hosting this event on his property; Taylor Rental of Belmont for the tent, grill, generator, tables, chairs; United Rentals for the Porta Potties; The Tackle Shack, Meredith; Fishing Life and DJ Rick Lundin for the music and announcements; all the volunteers from the Legion Post 1 for their time and effort. Without this kind of help from the community we could not have done such a nice event for the kids.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.