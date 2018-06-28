MEREDITH — Mr. Aaron from Rattlebox Studio in Concord will kick off the Meredith Public Library's Summer Reading program with a free concert on Saturday, June 30, at 11 a.m. in the library's function room!
Attendees can count on a thrilling musical adventure with uptempo folk-pop songs and some outlandish instruments, like the bass clarinet, the cajon, and more. Kids and grown-ups alike can dance and laugh along to pop favorites, kids classics, and more.
After nearly 10 years as a professional musician in New York City, Jones and his family moved to Concord, NH, to have a baby and open a recording studio. He is longtime member of kiddie band Karen K and the Jitterbug. When he's not performing for kids, he tours with 90's altrockers Luscious Jackson, and has been seen on The Late Show with David Letterman, and VH1.
There is no need to sign up for this free concert, but the seating is limited and will be on a first come, first served basis. An ice cream buffet will be served after the concert.
For more information, visit Meredithlibrary.org, or call 603-279-4303.
