Faith Alive Christian Fellowship will be holding their ninth annual free Kids Carnival on Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The carnival is free for all kids 12 and under. This event will be held at Memorial Field (off Court St.) in Laconia. There will be carnival games, prizes, bicycle giveaways, face painting, four inflatables, popcorn, snowcones, food, a firetruck demo and more, all free to the public. And, of course, funny man John Tasch will be back for more fun, prizes and the famous money hunt.
