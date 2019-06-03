LACONIA — Belknap House held its second annual Pizza-Brew Fest fundraiser on May 2 at the Beane Conference Center. Attendees tasted pizza from Sal’s, Southend Pizza and Seafood, Domino’s Pizza and Shooters Tavern, as well as microbrews from Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Company, Woodstock Inn Brewery, and Kettlehead Brewing Company. Participants voted on their favorite pizza and microbrew, and had the opportunity to bid on silent auction items and participate in a 50/50 raffle.
Last year’s winners Kettlehead Brewery and Southend Pizza defended their titles and were awarded top honors again this year for best microbrewery and best pizza respectively. Southend Pizza received an engraved pizza pan, and Kettlehead Brewery received an engraved beer mug.
Belknap House thanks all event sponsors. The pizzerias and microbreweries were generous in their donations of product samples, including North Country Deli and Pizza, the main sponsor. Silent auction contributors were Rossi’s Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria, Mt. Washington Cruises, and Tilton House of Pizza. Belknap House also thanks the many volunteers that dedicated time and effort to the event, and everyone who purchased tickets for the event.
For more information about Belknap House, visit belknaphouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.