PLYMOUTH — With almost all consumer prices rising steeply and steadily, especially food and fuels, there are many fellow community members that need the help "Keep The Heat On" can provide. Already In the past three months, PACC through KTHO has distributed $70,000 worth of home heating fuel assistance to eligible residents. Although the National Weather Service predicted “milder” temperatures for this winter, the region’s frigid temperatures this past Christmas week belies that forecast. Through the KTHO program, PACC provides residents with funding for a one-time purchase of 150 gallons of heating oil (or its equivalent in wood, pellets, or propane). Of course, this funding depends almost exclusively on the generosity of individual and corporate donations.
PACC accepts donations for KTHO and other programs throughout the year, but KTHO is a distinctive seasonal program that combines an auction of donated recreational, artistic, and culinary items with a raffle giveaway. The virtual fundraiser (referred to as an “UnEvent” due to adherence to CDC COVID 19 pandemic guidelines that restrict large in-person gatherings) will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. The affable AJ Coppola, a local teacher and performer, will emcee the online auction and raffle during a live-stream webcast from the Squam Lakes Science Center. Items from local artists and business owners are available either for auction or raffle
Your purchased ticket automatically enters you into the raffle and drawings. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.32auctions.com/KTHO22, and previews of the auction items and bids will be accepted at the online site beginning Jan. 10. Auction bids will also be accepted during the live webcast.
When you buy a ticket for the virtual “Keep The Heat On” fundraiser, the money you spend not only gives you a chance to score a desirable auction piece or to win a fun door prize — you also get something in return. And that something is knowing that you’ve done a good thing, from the heart.
The KTHO volunteer committee partners with the Plymouth Area Community Closet in their continued mission to aid our neighbors. Keep the Heat On — and the assistance it helps provide — is entirely non-partisan.
PACC is located at 5 South Main Street. Fuel assistance is available by phone on Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon, 603-536-1101. The PACC Food Depot is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10 a.m., 603-536-9889.
