WOLFEBORO — John Katsaros, whose perilous experiences during World War II are chronicled in his book, "Code Burgundy: The Long Escape," will discuss the subject at the Wright Museum of World War II on Tuesday, July 17.
Katsaros was a waist gunner on a B-17 that was shot down over France during the war. He survived the crash, but he suffered several injuries, including broken ankles. Spending months on the run in Nazi-occupied territory, he was captured twice by the Gestapo, but escaped both times. A Jewish doctor helped heal his injuries for three months while he was in hiding. During that time, Katsaros helped the French Underground and was given the name "Code Burgundy."
"'The Long Escape' is one of those true World War II stories that captures our imagination and makes us marvel at the men and women who served during that conflict," said Michael Culver, executive director of the Wright Museum. "It is a rip-roaring tale that has all the aspects of a Hollywood movie."
Much of the information that Katsaros gathered was classified until recently when he was finally able to tell his wife details about his time with the French resistance. He received France's Legion of Honor for his service to the Underground during his recovery.
The Wright Museum’s lecture series, sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, takes place every Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. through the end of the museum’s season, which concludes Oct. 31.
Admission is $3 for members and $8 for non-members. Seating is limited; for reservations, call 603-569-1212.
For more information about the lecture, or the entire series, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.