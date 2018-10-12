FRANKLIN — Katelyn Nash, a real estate agent at Central Gold Key Realty, was selected as the 2018 Young Careerist by the New England Business and Professional Women’s Past State Presidents Association at the fall meeting in St. Albans, Vermont on Sept. 29. Nash was up against finalists from Rhode Island and Vermont in this regional competition, and gave a speech at the meeting on the selected topic 'How can men and children help women achieve equality and what responsibilities do women have to educate men and children on the inequalities that exist today for women?'
Judges selected Nash as the winner based on her four-minute speech, a personal interview, and a biographical statement outlining her accomplishments. She received a certificate, a $500 check, a red purse signifying pay equity, and a crystal bracelet from the New England Business and Professional Women’s Past State Presidents Association and members.
Nash was awarded with a proclamation by Mayor Tony Giunta at the Franklin City Council meeting on Oct. 1. Giunta designated the day as 'Katelyn Nash Day' in Franklin in recognition of her achievement.
Currently, Nash serves as chair of the Choose Franklin advisory board. She has volunteered as co-chair of the Christmas Tree Fundraiser Committee, and creator and chair of the voter dinner, encouraging young adults to vote. She initiated the use of Facebook Live for Choose Franklin meetings, allowing all unable to attend in person to stay informed.
Nash, a wife and a mother of two young boys, volunteers with the Franklin Lodge of Elks hosting social dinners to raise money for the Elks National Foundation, and with the highway clean-up project. Professionally, she is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, and the Lakes Region Board of Realtors. She graduated from Franklin High School and attended Colby-Sawyer College in New London.
Nash was named the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Club's 2018 Young Careerist in February and went on to compete for the New England title.
