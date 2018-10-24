BEDFORD — Justin Small of Meredith Village Savings Bank is one of ten Granite State professionals who work with homebuyers to be named a 2019 New Hampshire Housing Homeownership Fellow. This program offers the group an interactive and educational opportunity to explore the issues and challenges of the mortgage finance system. Fellows participate in sessions about housing and public policy, housing and economic development, state government issues, and New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority’s homeownership programs.
A highlight of the fellowship is meeting with members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation while in Washington, D.C., and the opportunity to discuss issues with representatives from Fannie Mae, the Federal Housing Administration, and USDA Rural Development.
The other 2019 New Hampshire Housing Fellows are Kara Eastman, Lend US, LLC DBA Regency Mortgage; Lisa Ford, Bank of New Hampshire; Leo Gagnon, Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty; Samantha Norrie, Union Bank; Coralie O'Brien, Federal Savings Bank; Paul Pezone, HarborOneMortgage; Jake Potter, Merrimack County Savings Bank; Evelyn Rivera, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire; and Mary Sullivan, Sugar River Bank.
"Our Fellows program offers a unique opportunity for New Hampshire lenders and real estate professionals to gain a deeper understanding of the mortgage system and the factors that influence it," said Dean Christon, executive director of New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. "Beyond learning about residential lending practices and housing issues at the local and national level, they will explore affordable housing issues in the Granite State."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.