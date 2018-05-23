TUFTONBORO CORNER — On Saturday, June 9, two groups of talented musicians, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass and the New England Country Boys, will perform at the historic Tuftonboro Corner United Methodist Church for the seventh annual Chamberlin’s VNA Jamboree to benefit Central New Hampshire Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice.
Spearheaded by Harold Chamberlain, recipient of the 2018 General James Wolfe Award, the event will feature many talented musicians, a live auction, a barbecue, and a book sale.
The jamboree has typically raised about $1,000 annually.
Area residents and visitors are invited to come at 3 p.m. to enjoy the barbecue put on by the church members for the event. Music will start around 4 p.m.
The church is located at 129 Mountain Road (NH Route 171) in Tuftonboro Corner.
