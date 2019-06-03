LACONIA — Pitman’s Freight Room will host a fundraiser to support the effort to recreate the Whispering Giant statue at Opechee Park. On Wednesday evening June 5, two New Hampshire barbershop choruses, the Lakes Region Chordsmen and the Seacoast Men of Harmony, will perform at 7 p.m. to support the effort. Chordsmen members hail from a dozen Lakes Region communities and the Seacoast members come from the greater Dover area and eastern Maine. Both choruses have a history of civic involvement with community events and celebrations.
Pitman’s is providing the venue for the event, with the choruses performing for free so all proceeds will go to the statue re-creation fund. Event admission is requested as a donation to the cause at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.