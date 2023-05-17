LACONIA — Join the library at one of its fun Storytimes. Mondays are for messy play at Sensory Storytime on June 5 and 12, at 10 a.m. Participants will get creative with songs, stories, and sensory bin fun, followed by an engaging art activity. Best for newborns to age 6. Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., on the June 7 and 14, a fun-filled hour geared towards newborns and toddlers. Thursdays at 10 a.m. on June 1, 8, and 15, are for Preschool Pals, ages 3-6. Join in for singing, dancing, crafting, and reading books. There will be no Storytimes in the last 2 weeks of June.

The Move & Groove program will take place on Friday, June 2 and 16, at 10 a.m. Participants will use scarves, musical instruments, a parachute, and other fun surprises. This program is geared toward ages newborn to 6.

