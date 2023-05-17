LACONIA — Join the library at one of its fun Storytimes. Mondays are for messy play at Sensory Storytime on June 5 and 12, at 10 a.m. Participants will get creative with songs, stories, and sensory bin fun, followed by an engaging art activity. Best for newborns to age 6. Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., on the June 7 and 14, a fun-filled hour geared towards newborns and toddlers. Thursdays at 10 a.m. on June 1, 8, and 15, are for Preschool Pals, ages 3-6. Join in for singing, dancing, crafting, and reading books. There will be no Storytimes in the last 2 weeks of June.
The Move & Groove program will take place on Friday, June 2 and 16, at 10 a.m. Participants will use scarves, musical instruments, a parachute, and other fun surprises. This program is geared toward ages newborn to 6.
June's family craft will be Mister Seahorse Paint Marbling, held on Saturday, June 24. Make design with shaving cream to create a uniquely painted seahorse. This program is drop-in, so come any time from 10 a.m. to noon.
Teen programs begin with Teen Manga Club on Tuesday, June 6, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 12-18. Join in to discuss your favorite manga and anime, and to help pick what that library will buy. This month, join in to sample snacks and candy from Japan. When the school year ends on Monday, June 19, the library will celebrate with S’mores at 1 p.m. Participants will melt gooey marshmallows and play a game of giant Jenga. Best suited for ages 9-18.
Sign ups for the Children’s Summer Reading Program begin Monday, June 26. Newborns to age 12 can sign up at the Children’s Desk or by calling 603-524-4775 ext. 602. Fill out your reading log and bring it to the Children’s Desk to pick a prize from the treasure chest each week. The Children’s Summer Reading Program will run from July 5 to Aug. 12. Lots of programs are planned, including Family Crafts, Lego Club, Tinker Time, Storytimes, Move & Groove, and a new performer every week at the library's Wednesday Specials.
