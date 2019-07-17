MEREDITH — The following people had winning tickets for the July 4 rubber duck race:
Bill Boultenhouse of Bellingham, Massachusetts won $1,000 with ticket 2643.
Walter Newcomb of Center Harbor won $500 with ticket 27.
Bill Rothbun of Meredith won $200 with ticket 2326.
Robin Metivier of Westport, Massachusetts, won $200 with ticket 2655.
Linda Roy of Nashua won $100 with ticket 968.
Kathy Sullivan of Braintree, Massachusetts, won a gift card to Middleton Building Supply with ticket 2126.
Nancy and Joe Hart of Meredith won a gift card to E.M. Heath Supermarket with ticket 936.
Barbara Palm of Meredith won a gift card to E.M. Heath Supermarket with ticket 910.
Jess Stephens of Meredith won a gift card to Giuseppe’s Pizzeria and Ristorante with ticket 2872.
Caydence of Windham won a gift card to Giuseppe’s Pizzeria and Ristorante with ticket 2000.
Shannon Gaffney of Hampton Falls won a gift card to Hermit Woods Winery with ticket 474, a gift card to Bootlegger’s Footwear Center with ticket 441, a gift card to Just Hit Print with ticket 465, and a gift card to Common Man with ticket 448.
Sara Harris of Meredith won a gift card to Ben & Jerry’s with ticket 1420.
Jeff Negger of Meredith won a gift card to Moulton Farm with ticket 2547.
Derrick Gill of Laconia won a gift card to T-Bones with ticket 1561.
Linda Roy of Nashua won a gift card to T-Bones with ticket 973.
Cassie Oaks of Shirley, Massachusetts, won a gift card to George’s Diner with ticket 219.
Rachel Laurie of Southampton, Massachusetts, won a gift card to George’s Diner with ticket 2620.
Sharon Treft of Quincy, Massachusetts, won a gift card to Innisfree Bookshop with ticket 2501.
Amy Rapaport of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, won a gift card to Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant with ticket 2688.
Tricia Mariano of Northboro, Massachusetts, won a gift card to Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant with ticket 1855.
Gene Wilmont of Meredith won a gift card to Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant with ticket 2258.
Katelyn Merz of Easthampton, Massachusetts, won a gift card to Bootlegger’s Footwear Center with ticket 2649.
Robert Patrick of Moultonborough won a gift card to Hannaford with ticket 8.
Stephen Collins of Meredith won a gift card to Waterfall Cafe was ticket 2588.
Susan Gilmore of Georgetown, Massachusetts, won a gift card to Patrick’s Pub with ticket 1548.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.