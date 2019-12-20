WOLFEBORO — Recently, Joyce Murphy of Alton received the Hank Why Volunteer Award for her service to New Hampshire Boat Museum in 2019.
“I am honored to have received the award, especially because there are so many wonderful volunteers among us,” she said.
Murphy became a volunteer in 2017 after being recruited by trustee Jaime Laurent. “I always had an appreciation of our boating history, particularly the collections of antique and vintage memorabilia of all types,” Murphy said. “Learning about the museum's mission, I knew I wanted to help raise awareness in preserving the boating heritage and programs in our Lakes Region and beyond.”
Murphy currently serves as volunteer coordinator. “I recruit volunteers for different programs, events and community activities throughout the season,” she said. “We maintain an ongoing list of volunteers and reach out to them as different opportunities come up.”
There are currently nearly 200 NHBM volunteers. “Without them, we wouldn't be able to run successful programs and events,” Murphy said. “We appreciate all that they do.”
“Without volunteers, we could not reach the almost 10,000 people we serve annually from late spring through early fall,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “I’m so thankful for Joyce and all our wonderful volunteers.”
To learn more about NHBM, visit nhbm.org, or email volunteer@nhbm.org.
