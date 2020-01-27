CONCORD — Anyone age 55 and over, who is a year-round New Hampshire resident living on a limited income, and looking for a job is a candidate for the Senior Community Service Employment Program. The program is recruiting eligible participants in Belknap, Merrimack and Rockingham counties.
SCSEP helps eligible individuals improve their job skills through paid work assignments at non-profit and government agencies, while actively engaged in a job search. Participants work an average of 20 hours each week earning $7.25 per hour.
Representatives from the NH State SCSEP program will hold an information session Wednesday, Jan. 29, at noon at NH Works, 45 S. Fruit St.
For more information, call 603-225-3295, or 800-856-5525.
