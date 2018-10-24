FRANKLIN — Johannah (Jo) Brown, the local owner of The Franklin Studio in the Buell Building in downtown Franklin, was selected as the 2018 Woman of Achievement by the Franklin Business and Professional Women's organization at Onion’s Restaurant in Tilton on Oct. 17.
The Woman of Achievement award is given each year to a woman who is outstanding in her career, lends assistance to other women in their advancement, gives guidance to youth and young career women and provides leadership and service to her community. Brown was presented with a plaque and flowers for this year's recognition and ceremony. Sponsors were Marshall Florist and Franklin Savings Bank.
Brown is a retired U.S. Air Force officer who spent over 22 years on active duty as a personnel officer, executive officer and squadron commander. She spent her second career as a program administrator for USAA in San Antonio, Texas, and moved back to Franklin in 2011 with her husband Scott, a retired Air Force officer, and their three daughters. She made a commitment to support and be actively involved in the revitalization of downtown Franklin.
Brown also volunteers at the New Hampshire State Veterans Home and the Merrimack County Nursing Home, is a member of the Franklin City Planning Board, a committee member of the Franklin for a Lifetime City Committee, a corporate member of the Peabody Home, former secretary and co-chair for Choose Franklin, former secretary and co-manager for the Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary, former member of Franklin Animal Shelter Board of Directors and a member and organist for masses at St. Gabriel’s Parish.
For a list of prior Women of Achievement and for more information about the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s organization, visit www.bpwfranklin.org or www.facebook.com/bpwfranklin.
