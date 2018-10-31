PLYMOUTH — Jesse Colin Young will perform at The Flying Monkey on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Young is a critically acclaimed solo artist and lead singer of the legendary classic rock band The Youngbloods.
Famously known as the lead vocalist of The Youngbloods, during the '60s and '70s, Young celebrated success as a folk rock artist at the hands of his thoughtful songwriting.
Tickets for the show range from $39-$55. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 603-536-2551, or visit www.flyingmonkeyNH.com.
