SANDOWN — Jerry Lachance, a 71-year-old resident and member of the Sandown Fire Department and Sandown Fireman’s Association, will be riding his bicycle from Manchester to the Canadian Border and back to Sandown to raise awareness and donations for Liberty House Veterans Transitional Housing in Manchester.
The ride will begin at Liberty House on Monday, Sept. 16, passing through Franklin, Hill Bristol, Bridgewater, and Hebron before pausing for the night in Plymouth.
Lachance will renew the effort on Tuesday, Sept. 17, passing through Campton and Thornton on his way to Lancaster where he again will pause for the night.
On Sept. 18, he will continue to Pittsburg, on the Canadian border before returning on the 19th, with overnights in Lancaster and Plymouth.
Lachance has completed larger rides over the past few years, traveling from the Canadian Border to Key West, Florida, and from Key West to the Canadian Border. Each time he makes his trip, it is with the idea of raising awareness and donations for a charity that helps veterans.
As a veteran himself, Lachance said he views the trips as a pilgrimage to honor those who didn’t come home by helping those who did.
Lachance will travel on a bicycle for the entire route, but the Sandown Fireman’s Association will be coordinating his overnight stays at local firehouses along the way. On Sept. 3, the association voted to donate $1,000 to Liberty House in honor of Jerry's Ride.
When asked why he would want to take on such a trip, Jerry said, “I want to do more to help my wounded and disabled brothers and sisters recover.”
Lachance also has raised funds for Ride2Recovery and Project Hero.
For more information, or to donate to Liberty House, go to www.libertyhousenh.org. To follow Lachance as he makes his journey, like, follow, and share www.facebook.com/JerryRide.
