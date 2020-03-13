NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Historical Society invites the community to them Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. for New England Lighthouses and the People Who Kept Them, presented by Jeremy D'Entremont.
D'Entremont will tell the history of New England's historic and picturesque lighthouses, focusing on the colorful stories of the lighthouse keepers and their families. The early nation was built on maritime economy, and lighthouses were part of the system that made it possible. With the advent of automation, lighthouse keeping is a thing of the past. D'Entremont is the official historian of the American Lighthouse Foundation, and has lectured on cruises and written books on lighthouse and maritime history. The program is sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities.
The program is free. Light refreshments will be served.
Due to the fact that Gordon-Nash Library is temporarily closed for renovations, the New Hampton School's Academic Research Center at 88 Main St. will host the March and April programs.
For more information, visit www.newhamptonhistory.org.
