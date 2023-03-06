BRISTOL — Jennifer Crane has joined the Mayhew Program as its development director, bringing more than a decade of fundraising experience to the team. Jennifer began her development career at Bowdoin College, with roles in annual giving, gift planning and reunion giving. She later joined the University of Maine School of Law as director of advancement where she led a small shop covering all development operations, alumni engagement, and events. Jennifer holds the Certified Fund Raising Executive designation, and comes to Mayhew with extensive experience in relationship building, volunteer management, operations and fiscal management and communications.
In joining Mayhew, Jennifer said, “I have dedicated my fundraising career to stewarding donor connections and facilitating opportunities to match the philanthropic goals of both donor and organization. I am delighted to apply my skills and experience to further Mayhew’s mission.”
Executive Director Jim Nute shared, “We are thrilled Mayhew and Jennifer have found one another. Beyond her considerable experience and talent, she brings a firsthand knowledge and appreciation for the power of a summer experience on Newfound Lake and a dedication to helping young people find their best. Welcome, Jennifer. Go, Mayhew.”
Since 1969, Mayhew has been dedicated to helping deserving New Hampshire boys strive toward futures they’re proud of, where the focus is on family and community and achievement. Mayhew’s work begins when a boy is 10 or 11 and continues through his high school graduation; it includes a transformative summer program on Bristol’s Newfound Lake and regular mentoring throughout the school year. It is only through the generosity of its family of contributors that Mayhew remains tuition-free for the boys.
