LACONIA — The Nashua-based band Jazz First will perform on the Belmont Bandstand Wednesday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. as part of the celebration of the Belmont Library building’s ninetieth year. The town of Belmont is cosponsoring the event and the Belmont Rotary will provide free hot dogs.
Founded in 2004, Jazz First’s core is a piano-bass-drums trio devoted to the performance of straight-ahead jazz and blues standards from the "Great American Songbook." However, they also perform songs by more recent composers. “Jazz doesn’t have to lose the melody” is the group’s motto. The group adds a sax/flute/clarinet player and vocalists, depending on events’ demands. The July 25 performance features the full quintet.
Jazz First plays all over New England from Maine to Boston at a variety of venues. For more information on Jazz First, visit www.jazzfirstmusic.com. For more information on the Belmont Library’s complete summer schedule, visit www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
