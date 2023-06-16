WOLFEBORO — After a career in high-tech marketing, leading global marketing organizations for both private and public companies, Jay Seaton has joined the board of trustees at the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
He said his association with the museum began in earnest in 2018 when he began to pilot the Millie B boat tours. “I had visited the museum several times prior to that,” said Seaton, who described himself as a lifelong boater. “I never realized, though, the extent of boating programs that NHBM provides — from sailing, kayaking, boat building, safety and education to boat racing.”
Seaton also possesses extensive commercial captain experience, including time spent as the primary captain for Isaiah’s Ark, which provides families whose children have cancer with a day on Lake Winnipesaukee. “I grew up in a family of boaters, and I have owned dozens of power and sailboats from 8 feet to 48 feet,” he added.
In looking to NHBM’s future, Seaton hopes he can assist the organization through its upcoming growth and expansion phase. In 2022, NHBM announced an expansion and move to 130 Whittier Highway in Moultonborough. In this new location, NHBM will have significantly more exhibition space and educational programming as well as greater visibility and climate-controlled storage space for its collection.
“I have extensive experience growing small companies with limited funding into successful enterprises,” said Seaton. “I look forward to helping NHBM refine its strategic plan into something quantifiable and actionable in helping to position it as the preeminent boat museum in New Hampshire. I want to help ensure the plan is executed successfully.”
To learn more about NHBM or upcoming events and programs, visit nhbm.org.
