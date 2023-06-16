Jay Seaton

Jay Seaton is the newest member of the board for the New Hampshire Boat Museum. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — After a career in high-tech marketing, leading global marketing organizations for both private and public companies, Jay Seaton has joined the board of trustees at the New Hampshire Boat Museum.

He said his association with the museum began in earnest in 2018 when he began to pilot the Millie B boat tours. “I had visited the museum several times prior to that,” said Seaton, who described himself as a lifelong boater. “I never realized, though, the extent of boating programs that NHBM provides — from sailing, kayaking, boat building, safety and education to boat racing.”

