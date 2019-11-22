MEREDITH — Jacki Taylor, local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the local Toys for Tots program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year's drive. Local residents may help children in need by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, 3 Mill St., during business hours, through Dec. 20. "With the holiday season around the corner," Taylor said, "now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community." For more information about Edward Jones, visit edwardjones.com.
