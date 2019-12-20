BELMONT — There are many activities happening this January at the Belmont Public Library.
The friends meet Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
The non-fiction book group reads "Tell Me More" by Kelly Corrigan on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.
The Friday Fiction book group meets on Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss "Where the Crawdads Sing," Delia Owens' first novel.
The Belmont Senior Center book group will tackle "Miracle Creek" by Angie Kim on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Pizza and a movie is happening Friday, Jan. 24 at noon.
The library will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, and Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Day.
Ongoing events include preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Middle and high schoolers are invited to a tabletop gaming group every Thursday starting Jan. 30 at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit belmontpubliclibrary.org.
