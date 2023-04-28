LACONIA — For the second year, the Janice Beetle Books Challenge Team invites children in the Lakes Region to submit stories or artwork to be published in an anthology "It’s By the Kids" that will be sold to raise money for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
Children from preschool through grade 12 can take part by sending a typed, short story or poem, or a drawing, illustration or sketch to Janice Beetle at janice@beetlepress.com. Writing should be sent as a Word document, and artwork as high-resolution PNG or JPG files.
All stories and artwork must be submitted by Friday, June 30. The anthology will be available for sale by late fall. For a free copy of last year’s book, or for more information, email janice@beetlepress.com.
The team wants to help ensure that all young writers and artists can own the publication their work appears in, so the team is also seeking sponsors. Each sponsorship ensures that a child, or children, will receive books, and also ensures a donation to the auction.
Sponsorship levels include Haiku at $25, gives one book to a child and $20 to the auction; Poem at $50, gives two books to children and $40 to the auction; Short story at $100, gives five children a book and $75 to the auction; Novel at $250, gives 20 children a book and $150 to the auction; Trilogy at $500, gives 40 children a book and $300 to the auction. To sponsor the project, visit tinyurl.com/5bvhdcz3.Donors who leave their names will be listed in the book.
