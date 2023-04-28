LACONIA — For the second year, the Janice Beetle Books Challenge Team invites children in the Lakes Region to submit stories or artwork to be published in an anthology  "It’s By the Kids" that will be sold to raise money for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.

Children from preschool through grade 12 can take part by sending a typed, short story or poem, or a drawing, illustration or sketch to Janice Beetle at janice@beetlepress.com. Writing should be sent as a Word document, and artwork as high-resolution PNG or JPG files.

