The project is a fundraiser for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction
LACONIA—The Janice Beetle Books Challenge Team is inviting children in the Lakes Region to submit stories or artwork to be published in an anthology that will be sold to raise money for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
Children from preschool through grade 12 can take part. Details are as follows:
What to submit: The team is seeking typed short stories, poems, reflections or other pieces of writing, such as an excerpt from a script or play. Also welcome are drawings, illustrations or sketches by children.
How to submit:
• Pieces of writing should be sent as a Word document, and artwork as PNG or JPG files.
• If you do not have access to email, handwritten stories or original artwork can be mailed to Janice Beetle at 108 Hickory Stick Lane, Laconia, NH 03246, or dropped off there as well. Note that materials will not be returned.
• Please indicate the name of your child, age, and city/town or residence, along with the school or organization your child attends.
Entry fee: There is a $5 submission fee per piece of writing or art and a cap of up to four submissions per child. Fees can be paid:
• Mailed or dropped off at the above address. Cash or checks welcome.
“We want access for all,” Beetle said. “If the fee or any of the guidelines present a hardship for a child or family, email: janice@beetlepress.com to discuss.”
All stories and artwork must be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 31.
All stories and art will be compiled in an anthology that will be sold for $25 to raise additional funds for the Children’s Auction. Books will be available by late fall (and they’d make a great Christmas present).
