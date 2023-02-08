NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton School Theatre Program will host upcoming performances of their winter musical, Roald Dahl’s "James and the Giant Peach." Performances will take place at the McEvoy Theatre at New Hampton School on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. Both performances are free and open to the public.
The show is directed by Amanda Jennison, a faculty member at the school, whose work was previously seen in last year’s production of "Little Shop of Horrors." Christine Chiasson who has worked on productions throughout the state is serving as the show’s music director. Jennison is excited to be back at the helm for a second show and believes this show has something to entertain the whole family.
"We're thrilled to be presenting this show as a community effort, involving not only New Hampton students but also faculty members and faculty children in the cast,” Jennison said. She was particularly interested in making sure as much of the school community as possible had the opportunity to participate in the musical in some way. “There was a long tradition of this kind of involvement in the theater department here pre-pandemic,” she said. “So it feels like a return to something special. We're also partnering with the Robotics club for some of our special effects, so be on the lookout for the results of that collaboration."
New Hampton School is at 34 Dr. Childs Road. The performances are free and open to the public. For more information, call the theater office at 603-677-3522 or email Matt Cahoon, theatre director, at mcahoon@newhampton.org.
