NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton School Theatre Program will host upcoming performances of their winter musical, Roald Dahl’s "James and the Giant Peach." Performances will take place at the McEvoy Theatre at New Hampton School on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. Both performances are free and open to the public.

The show is directed by Amanda Jennison, a faculty member at the school, whose work was previously seen in last year’s production of "Little Shop of Horrors." Christine Chiasson who has worked on productions throughout the state is serving as the show’s music director. Jennison is excited to be back at the helm for a second show and believes this show has something to entertain the whole family.

