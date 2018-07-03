ASHLAND — The Town of Ashland Fourth of July Committee has awarded the Mary W. Ruell Citizen of Ashland Award to Kathryn and Stephen Jaquith, the first couple to receive the award since its establishment in 2014.
"This is highly appropriate, as they usually work together," said David Ruell. "The Jaquiths say, 'If you get one of us, you get both of us.'"
Kathy Jaquith has been an Ashland resident all of her life, while Steve has lived in Ashland since their marriage in 1975. They have devoted many years of volunteer labor to their community.
They were particularly involved in the Ashland Baptist Church, taking part in nearly all aspects of the church's work, from mowing the lawn to serving as chairs of the board of trustees. Both have served in the Diaconate, as trustees, on the flower committee and in the choir. Steve has cared for the sound system. Kathy has been custodian, financial secretary, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School worker and director, and a member of the Board of Christian Education.
They have been very involved in youth activities. Both have helped with PeeWee baseball and girls' softball teams, while Steve has also worked with the youth soccer and basketball teams.They were active in the Boy Scouts, with Steve serving as assistant Scoutmaster for the local troop and Kathy as a Cub Scout Den Mother.
Kathy volunteered at the Ashland School, as a room parent and a volunteer reader, and for Save For America, the student banking program. Through last year, both worked on the Fourth of July Committee — Kathy as the treasurer, Steve with the parade, parking and other aspects of the celebration.
Today, they care for Memorial Park, Steve serving as a trustee and Kathy as the treasurer. Both remain active in the Ashland Area Recreation Association and Kathy represents the AARA on the Community Council.
The Fourth of July Committee is honoring the Jaquiths for their many years of volunteer service in many ways to Ashland.
