WOLFEBORO — Global Awareness Local Action will hosts its next community contra dance on Saturday, July 28, in the Great Hall of Wolfeboro Town Hall from 7-10 p.m. This month’s instruction and the evening's calls will be from contra caller Jacqueline Laufman accompanied by piano accordion player David Moore.
Jacqueline Laufman has played the fiddle for traditional dances for over 30 years. She has several recordings, and co-authored an educational book-CD-DVD package that is great for teachers.
David Moore plays the piano accordion at dances and other events throughout New England with the gypsy jazz band Through the Culvert. He was previously a member of the bluegrass band Pressure's On. He offers five-string banjo and piano accordion lessons in Lee.
The dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m., with the first half-hour dedicated to a brief overview of the basic steps of New England contra dance. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for kids 6-18, and kids five and under are free. Large families or those under financial hardship are encouraged to pay only as able, since all are welcome! Bring an extra pair of non-black-soled shoes, or brush them at the door to protect the wooden floors.
To volunteer or for more information, visit www.galacommunity.org, email josh@galacommunity.org, or call 603-539-6460.
