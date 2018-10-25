LACONIA — Jennifer Seavey will present a lecture on “The Isles of Shoals Tern Colony,” Thursday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
The New Hampshire portion of the Isles of Shoals is the most significant for the tern colony on Seavey Island, which was reestablished by a partnership between New Hampshire Audubon and New Hampshire Fish and Game in 1997. The colony currently supports Common Terns, Roseate Terns, and a small number of Arctic Terns.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.