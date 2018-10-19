GILFORD — Islam for non-Muslims is a series of presentations sponsored by a concerned citizen's group using professional speakers on video.
On Monday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m., the group will meet downstairs at the Gilford Public Library. The program will start at 7 p.m. Discussion will follow a 50-minute video. For more information, email concitgroup@gmail.com.
