GILFORD — The Concerned Citizen's Group will present Islam for Non-Muslims, to be held downstairs at the Gilford Public Library Monday, Nov. 26, starting at 6:30 p.m. The video by Bill Warner will begin with questions and answers at 7 p.m. Following the presentation there will be an open discussion.
This is an opportunity for those interested in Islam or its potential impact on Western Culture to hear about the goals of the Muslim Brotherhood and its ideology. The presentation provides an overview of Political Islam and Islamic Law. A list of reference material for future personal research will be available to those interested.
The Concerned Citizen's Group advocates no position with respect to Muslims or Islam. The group views Muslims as individuals who should be accorded the respect accorded to all Americans, and should not be singled out for harm, harassment, stereotyping nor should they be treated differently based on their religion. Anyone wishing to learn and respectfully share ideas is welcome.
For more information, contact concitgroup@gmail.com.
