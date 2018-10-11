LACONIA — Irwin Toyota and Irwin Ford Lincoln invite new Toyota and Ford owners and their guests to join the Irwin Automotive Group for a special celebration on Oct. 17, whether the vehicles were purchased from Irwin or not.
The celebration includes fun, food and prizes. One guest will go home with a free set of tires. Irwin Automotive Group invites new vehicle owners to get to know the dealership staff as well learn more about their new vehicle.
The event will be beneficial to all who attend, and ultimately save attendees money, time, and frustrations. When it comes to vehicles, knowledge is power.
At this special event, guests will learn how to:
• Maximize the dependability and safety features of their vehicle
• Protect their investment with proper maintenance
• Get more miles from their gas dollars
• Obtain answers to ANY questions about their new Toyota or Ford
• Meet highly trained technicians who can service their Toyota or Ford
Irwin’s team of specialists will be on hand to discuss new vehicles so new owners can utilize the features to their fullest. Service and Accessories Managers will also be available to answer questions.
Contact Chris Irwin at 603-581-2969 or chris.irwin@irwinzone.com to RSVP.
