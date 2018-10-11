LACONIA — There have been many changes in the world since 1955, when Robert H. Irwin introduced Irwin Ford to the community. As the Irwin Automotive Group celebrates their 60th anniversary, they celebrate a tradition of delivering exceptional service and value, and creating an environment of mutual trust and respect, where people return for all their automotive needs.
Through 100 different Ford body styles, and three generations of Irwins, the most recent addition— Chris Irwin, vice president— continues the tradition of delivering exceptional service and value. Chris Irwin has the same commitment to transparency and the act of friendliness that Robert H. Irwin did when he first opened his doors.
“We are very excited to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Irwin Ford and look forward to continuing the tradition of strong values that have made the Irwin dealerships a success. Since the founding of the Ford dealership we have continued to grow thanks to our customers and employees,” said Chris Irwin.
