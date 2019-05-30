LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Saturday, June 1, at the Irwin Toyota and Ford store at 59 Bisson Ave.
Irwin Automotive Group and the American Red Cross urge eligible donors to give blood.
For community members who can't attend the blood drive, schedule an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-REDCROSS. The blood donation process takes about an hour.
