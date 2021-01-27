LACONIA — The Friends of Meredith Library, a nonprofit in the state of New Hampshire, have been going through an extensive renovation. One of the biggest challenges when renovating a library is finding storage space to put all the books — many of which are rare and valuable.
The Irwin Automotive Group became aware of this urgent need and they offered storage space at their dealerships to help this local organization. This in-kind support for the last eight months has been a significant contribution as the library was already under economic pressure during the pandemic prior to the renovation.
The Irwin Automotive Group was able to save The Meredith Library $1,600. Deborah McNeish, president of Friends of Meredith Library was quoted saying “This is significant as we have not been able to operate our book shop during this pandemic and would not have revenues to cover the expense of storage. On behalf of friends in the community we serve, I thank you for this contribution and we thankfully welcome and appreciate Irwin Automotive Group's continued partnership and support of our mission in the community.”
