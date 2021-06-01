LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild will present quilts from the personal collections of several of its members on Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Quilts of these very talented artisans are expected to feature applique, painting quilts, paper-piecing among other techniques.
This presentation will be offered virtually and in person at the Belknap Mill in downtown Laconia.
The Guild is offering this program to the public. The Guild is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts & the National Endowment for the Arts. Non-guild members may register up to three days prior at info@bmqg.org .to arrange payment of $5/person which is non-refundable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.