HOLDERNESS — Join Christina Norman, a Squam Lakes Association Lakes Region Conservation Corps member, on Saturday, Sept. 9, for an introduction to the iNaturalist and Seek apps for wildlife identification. The program will run from 9 to 11:45 a.m.
During this program, you will learn about the apps and how to use them to learn more about the organisms present in the Squam Lakes watershed. Norman will pair the discussion of the apps with a relaxed, low-intensity walk in the Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest to practice using Seek. The walk is around 2.15 miles. Be sure to bring comfortable shoes, bug repellent and sunscreen. After the walk, participants will return to the Squam Lakes Association to add the Seek observations to iNaturalist.
Participants will meet at the Squam Lakes Association, 534 US-3, and carpool to CRMF due to low parking capacity. Participants should have a mobile device with both the Seek and iNaturalist apps downloaded prior to arrival, and should create an iNaturalist account and link it to their Seek app prior to arrival. Norman will contact participants with information on how to download and set up the apps if assistance is needed. Registration is required and closes at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly 603-968-7336. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the LRCC AmeriCorps members at the SLA, who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.
