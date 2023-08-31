Seek and iNaturalist apps

Join Christina Norman, a Squam Lakes Association Lakes Region Conservation Corps member, on Saturday, Sept. 9, for an introduction to the iNaturalist and Seek apps for wildlife identification. The program will run from 9 to 11:45 a.m. (Courtesy  photo)

HOLDERNESS — Join Christina Norman, a Squam Lakes Association Lakes Region Conservation Corps member, on Saturday, Sept. 9, for an introduction to the iNaturalist and Seek apps for wildlife identification. The program will run from 9 to 11:45 a.m.

During this program, you will learn about the apps and how to use them to learn more about the organisms present in the Squam Lakes watershed. Norman will pair the discussion of the apps with a relaxed, low-intensity walk in the Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest to practice using Seek. The walk is around 2.15 miles. Be sure to bring comfortable shoes, bug repellent and sunscreen. After the walk, participants will return to the Squam Lakes Association to add the Seek observations to iNaturalist.

