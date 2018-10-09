LACONIA — Lakes Region Youth Hockey, in cooperation with Bauer Hockey LLC, has announced its First Shift program, designed to help kids fall in love with hockey. The focus is on having fun while learning basic hockey skills, and educating families on the importance of properly fitted equipment.
Participants must be between 5-10 years old and never previously registered in an organized youth hockey program.
The program includes:
• Personalized Head-to-toe Bauer Equipment Fitting Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at Merrill Fay Arena, 468 Province Road in Laconia
• Four On-Ice Sessions: Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, 8, and 15
• Bonus on-ice Sessions: Jan. 5, 12, 19, and 26, and Feb. 2 and 9.
The cost to register is $200.
For more information, email Rich Ellis at RBE2@metrocast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.