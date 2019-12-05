MEREDITH — A cherished holiday tradition continues with the annual International Nativity Display at Meredith Bay Colony Club the weekend of Dec. 13 to 15. Nearly 100 creches from 40 nations will be shown in the region's largest nativity exhibit. Many are handmade and display native artistry and craftsmanship from other parts of the world. They were purchased during the travels of their owner. New this year is a blue delft creche in 1224 to help people better understand the circumstances surrounding Jesus' birth.
The display is free and open to the public. Hours are Friday noon to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 3 p.m. Meredith Bay Colony Club is located at 21 Upper Mile Point Drive in Meredith, on the hill at Meredith's Routes 3 and 106 roundabout.
