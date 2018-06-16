MEREDITH — The Interlakes Summer Theatre will present their Annual Straw Hat Revue on July 1 with a pasta buffet by The Mug Restaurant at 5 p.m. and the show at 6 p.m. at The Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium. This event serves as a thank you to our many patron donors. Anyone who has made a donation in the past year should have received an invitation in the mail. Donors who haven't received an invitation should call 603-707-6035 to be placed on the guest list. New donors are always welcome.
This year's show is entitled "Rising Stars of 2018." In the last 10 years, 28 Interlakes Summer Theatre performers have gone on to sign Broadway contracts. This year's company promises to be another talented group and the Straw Hat Revue offers a chance to get a "first look."
