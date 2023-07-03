MEREDITH — The Interlakes Summer Theatre will open their 16th season Wednesday, July 5, with “Fiddler on the Roof.” The musical with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and book by Joseph Stein is set in the Pale of Settlement of Imperial Russia in or around 1905. It is based on "Tevye and his Daughters," or Tevye the Dairyman, and other tales by Sholem Aleichem. The story centers on Tevye, a milkman in the village of Anatevka, who attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon his family's lives. He must cope with the strong-willed actions of his three older daughters who wish to marry for love; their choices of husbands are successively less palatable for Tevye. An edict of the tsar eventually evicts the Jews from their village.
The Interlakes production is co-directed by Gustavo Wons and Michael Stoddard and choreographed by Gustavo Wons, with musical direction by Wade Russo. Costumes are designed by Jared Whitford, sound design by Rory Shea, and lighting design by Sam Weiser. Kristen Wettstein is production stage manager.
The 30-person cast also includes local performers who have joined the company for this opening production — Greta Gaw, Chloe Trejo, Pat Jansen, Margaret Turner, Forest Hamel, Robin Dorff, Lisa Hood, Maya Epstein and Wally Borgen.
Performances are at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium at One Laker Lane. For tickets, visit the box office, interlakestheatre.com or call 603-707-6035.
