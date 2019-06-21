MEREDITH — The Charlotte A. Leavitt Award in Recognition for Outstanding Volunteer Service was awarded to Connie Cunningham of Sandwich at the recent Interlakes Community Caregivers 2019 Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition.
“Connie works tirelessly to fulfill the Community Caregivers’ mission. She speaks up and shows up, responds and participates whenever asked and where-ever needed,” said David Hughes, president. Hughes and Charlotte Leavitt, a co-founder of the organization, presented the award.
“Volunteering for Community Caregivers makes me feel useful to those in need as they age and, whether driving or setting up rides, I always feel the gratitude of our Neighbors,” said Cunningham.
Cunningham began volunteering with the Sandwich Caregivers prior to its merger with the Community Caregivers of Center Harbor, Meredith and Moultonborough in 2012, resulting in the name change to Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. Since then, Cunningham has served as a volunteer driver, volunteer coordinator, board member and newsletter graphics and production coordinator.
For more information about Interlakes Community Caregivers and to learn how to volunteer, call Ann Sprague at 603-253-9275, or email Director.Caregivers@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook @InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.